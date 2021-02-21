Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

