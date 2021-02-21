Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,877 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

