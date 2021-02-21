Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,980 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

TRNO opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

