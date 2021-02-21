Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,266 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.