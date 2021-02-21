Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.59.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.