Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,870 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 39.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

ZYME stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

