Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,314 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Big Lots worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

