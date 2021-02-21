Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,011 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

