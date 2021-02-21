Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $8,620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 36.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $134.28 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.