Vid Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $49,950.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,772 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.