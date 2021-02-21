Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 107,663 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

