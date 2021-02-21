Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,791 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Southwest Gas worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

