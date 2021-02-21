Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,356 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $305.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

