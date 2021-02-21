Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

