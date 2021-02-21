Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.60 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.