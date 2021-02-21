Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,142 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cognex worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 70.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

