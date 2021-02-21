Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $335.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

