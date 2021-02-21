Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.