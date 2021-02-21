Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $142.59 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.