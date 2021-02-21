Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $153.80 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

