Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

