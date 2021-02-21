Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of NiSource worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

