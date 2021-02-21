Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.