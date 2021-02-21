Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.80 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

