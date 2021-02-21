Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

