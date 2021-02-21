Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of IPG Photonics worth $25,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $234.56 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.45.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

