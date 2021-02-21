Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 402,716 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 402,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Luminar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.