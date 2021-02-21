Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

