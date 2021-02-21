Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of ONE Gas worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 175,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

OGS opened at $74.06 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.