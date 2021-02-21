Vidulum (VDL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,330.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $205,436.44 and $15,330.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

