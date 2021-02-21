VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($108.53).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

EPA DG opened at €85.02 ($100.02) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.15.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

