Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.