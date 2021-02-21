Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NYSE SPCE traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,951,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,451. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

