Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Greenleaf Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

