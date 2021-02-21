Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Visa worth $4,083,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,058,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,106,378,000 after purchasing an additional 188,421 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.