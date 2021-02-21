Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

