Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

