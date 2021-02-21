VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,599 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.02. 39,157,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,306,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

