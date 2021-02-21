VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.83. 918,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,048. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

