VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 334.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

