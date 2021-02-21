VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,401.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,048. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

