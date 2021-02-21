VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $17.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,212. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.13 and its 200-day moving average is $310.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

