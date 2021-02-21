VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.06. 3,120,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

