VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

