VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 684,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,868,000 after acquiring an additional 341,579 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 3,279,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,230. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

