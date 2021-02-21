VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.83 on Friday, reaching $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

