Vitae Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

