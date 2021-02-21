VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,596 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

