VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,596 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
See Also: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.