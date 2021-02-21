Voyager Token (VGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56.08 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00012082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $56.08 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

