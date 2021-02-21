Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $3,597.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012175 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,171,224 coins and its circulating supply is 195,791,610 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

